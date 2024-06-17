DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DoubleVerify from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock worth $1,161,232. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 110.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 577,018 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

