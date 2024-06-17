Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 359,300 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTI. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Drilling Tools International by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its position in Drilling Tools International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Drilling Tools International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ DTI traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $5.55. 29,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,580. Drilling Tools International has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Drilling Tools International ( NASDAQ:DTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Drilling Tools International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

See Also

