Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $38.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,620 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock worth $322,376,736. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 537.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dutch Bros by 34.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

