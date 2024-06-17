Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BROS opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $40.75.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411,329 shares of company stock valued at $322,376,736 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

