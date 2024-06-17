Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dynatronics Stock Down 2.6 %

DYNT stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

