E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.8 days.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of ENAKF remained flat at $12.76 during midday trading on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

