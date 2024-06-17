eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Rebecca Spencer Sells 2,083 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.14. 4,399,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

