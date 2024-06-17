EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 424,259 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

