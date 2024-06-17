Electroneum Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $48.14 million and approximately $998,941.83 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,411,155 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

