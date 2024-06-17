Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 8,923 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 16,711,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,060,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

