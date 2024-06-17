ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. 149,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

