ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. 149,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.