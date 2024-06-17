Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 76696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Enel Chile Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enel Chile by 161.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

