Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 224,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,734. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

