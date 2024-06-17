Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Engie Stock Performance
Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 224,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,734. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.
About Engie
