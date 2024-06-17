Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 9,969 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $40.03. 1,940,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,783. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 4.8% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Read Our Latest Report on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.