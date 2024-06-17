Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 9,969 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $40.03. 1,940,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,783. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.64.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 4.8% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
