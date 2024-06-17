Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,442 shares of company stock worth $8,381,399. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 4.8% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

