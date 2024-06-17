ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,021.59

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $173.28 million and approximately $12,021.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,420.26 or 0.99988481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005110 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00080535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1481683 USD and is up 69.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $24,258.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

