Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $75.46 million and approximately $667,395.34 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,463.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.34 or 0.00633917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00115468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00036294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00261157 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00040040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00071300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,876,267 coins and its circulating supply is 75,876,888 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

