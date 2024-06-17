EShallGo Inc. Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (EHGO)

EShallGo Inc. (EHGO) plans to raise $6 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, EShallGo Inc. generated $17.5 million in revenue and $520,000 in net income. The company has a market-cap of $108.7 million.

US Tiger Securities and Kingswood Capital Partners acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

EShallGo Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We specialize in twoÂ distinct market sectors: office supply sales and leasing, and after-sale maintenanceÂ & repair. These market sectors are large and fragmented, and we believe they present opportunities for significant growth through complementary services. Our mission is to become an office integrator and service provider, offer competitive overall office solutions and services, expand our service market beyond office equipment, and continue to create maximum value for customers. We place our customersâ€™ needs, employeesâ€™ welfare and shareholdersâ€™ value as utmost importance, and we strive to build an enterprise that provides one-stop office solution. Junzhang Shanghai is an authorized distributor of major brands of office equipment, including HP, Epson, Xerox, Sharp, Toshiba, Konica, Kyocera and other brands. Over the years, our business has expanded to encompass all other supplies offices may require, such as office furniture,Â IT products, water dispensers, printing paper, among many others. We also provide maintenance with Enterprise Resource Planning (â€śERPâ€ť) systems we developed on our own. Our office total solution systemsÂ bring efficiency and convenience in the office. Our management believes that we have become one of the leading suppliers of office equipment for both private and public sector businesses as well as for large enterprises and institutions such as Ping An Insurance, Taiping Life, Centaline Property, Debon Securities, Tongce Real Estate, among others, and we have developed an e-commerce platform for all types of offices. As of the date of this prospectus, Junzhang Shanghai has established 20 subsidiaries across China and obtained the national high-tech enterprise certification. Relying on our teamâ€™s rich experience in serving customer as well as technology development over the past 20 years, we have created an innovative cross-region service brand, EShallGo, to provide customers from across the country by addressing their customized office needs. As an independently developed solution provider with our own intellectual property rights, EShallGo is adopting “cloud procurement, cloud management and cloud servicesâ€ť and other powerful tools to lay the cornerstones for our future growth plan. We are in the process of establishing a system covering office services, sales, leasing, warranty service and life-time maintenance covering major cities across the country. We have obtained ISO9001,Â ISO14001,Â ISO45001 certifications and other national management system certifications. Although the Chinese economy annual growth rates no longer sustain an unprecedented level of 10%-plus as in the last decade, as 2010 marks the last year Chinaâ€™s GDP grew by 10.3%, the economic activities in China continue to thrive and prosper in recent years, and demand for corporate office services has become a new market growth point. In light of the industry growth, EShallGo is looking to take the lead in this new market by proposing the â€śInternetÂ & Service E-commerce model.â€ť Although the e-commerce business and related platform is not yet operational and will be launched upon the completion of this offering, EShallGo has completed the initial setup of e-commerce and national service outlets and gained initial success in the market. Specifically, Junzhang Shanghai has set up all service categories on the platform that are in line with the industry by acquiring the ICP certificate and EDI certificate, which are business licenses for e-commerce platform operations in China and could take up to two years to obtain. Junzhang Shanghai has also developed its proprietary software, remote management systems and the mobile applications, all of which await to be further refined and tested to accommodate the business-end users, and to be launched upon the consummation of this offering. Furthermore, Junzhang Shanghai’s continuing geographical expansion efforts have resulted in more than 155 service outlets and more than 1,500 registered technical service personnel in lower-tier cities. Â These service outlets have contracted with Junzhang Shanghai through one of its 21 subsidiaries to provide local aftersales maintenance and repair services to largely institutional customers of Shanghai Junzhang. In order to continue its expansion efforts, consolidate its relationship with local vendors, and further promote Eshallgoâ€™s brand awareness, Shanghai Junzhang does not currently charge management fees at this stage and allow the service points to retain all service-related revenues. This enabled us to lay a good foundation for Eshallgoâ€™s future e-commerce development. Note: Net income and revenue are for in U.S. dollars (converted from China’s renminbi) for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023.Â (Note: EshallGo Inc. trimmed its small-cap IPO to 1.25 million Class A ordinary shares – down from 1.5 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $6.25 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated June 10, 2024. Background: EShallGo Inc. cut the size of its small-cap IPO in half – to 1.5 million Class A ordinary shares – down from 3.0 million shares initially – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $7.5 million, assuming that the IPO will be priced at $5.00, the mid-point of its range, according to an F-1/A filing dated May 17, 2024. Background: EShallGo Inc. disclosed terms for its IPO in an F-1 filing dated April 27, 2023: 3.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $15.0 million. The Chinese company filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC onÂ Dec. 27, 2021.) “.

EShallGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 157 employees. The company is located at 12F Block 16, No.1000 Jinhai Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China 201206 and can be reached via phone at +86 4006005800 or on the web at http://www.eshallgo.com/.

