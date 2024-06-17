Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,506.0 days.
Euroapi Stock Performance
Euroapi stock remained flat at C$4.00 during trading on Monday. Euroapi has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.57.
Euroapi Company Profile
