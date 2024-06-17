Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,506.0 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

Euroapi stock remained flat at C$4.00 during trading on Monday. Euroapi has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.57.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids and hormones; and opiates and controlled substances, as well as lipids.

