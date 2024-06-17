Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.75 on Friday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

