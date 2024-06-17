Evercore ISI Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,148,000 after buying an additional 202,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,516,000 after buying an additional 340,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,867,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

