Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also

