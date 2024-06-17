Executive Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Executive Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 2.0% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

NYSEARCA:GXC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,140. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

