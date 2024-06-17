Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Experian Stock Down 0.3 %
EXPGF stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. Experian has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $48.00.
Experian Company Profile
