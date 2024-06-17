F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XFIX stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

Get F/m Opportunistic Income ETF alerts:

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2541 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.