Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FN traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.34. The stock had a trading volume of 428,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.14 and its 200 day moving average is $199.81. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $252.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

