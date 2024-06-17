Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) PT Set at C$1.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDYGet Free Report) has been given a C$1.00 target price by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$1.25 target price on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

FDY remained flat at C$0.80 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. Faraday Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$141.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.63.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

