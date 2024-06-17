Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.32

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $211.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00001982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00043070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

