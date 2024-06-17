Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.