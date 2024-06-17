FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,752,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 9,395,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

