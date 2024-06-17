FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,752,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 9,395,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Trading Up 15.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.
