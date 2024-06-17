First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $27,790.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Johnny Trotter bought 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 175,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

