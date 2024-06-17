First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $172,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

