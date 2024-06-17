Flare (FLR) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $7.58 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,757,252,781 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,724,388,425.42727 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0267676 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,969,437.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

