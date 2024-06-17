Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for about 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Flex worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 956,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flex by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 944,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Flex by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 665,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,928. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 29,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $933,087.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,714 shares of company stock worth $23,056,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

