Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.5 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

