Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Friedman Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

