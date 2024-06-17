Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
