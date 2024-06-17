FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $45,600.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FRP Stock Down 1.3 %

FRPH opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.76 million, a PE ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 0.54. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 14.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPH

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.