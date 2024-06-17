Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IT opened at $432.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 12.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gartner by 35.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gartner by 122.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

