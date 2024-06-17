GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBank Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GBFH stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. GBank Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Research analysts predict that GBank Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.