Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $154.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

