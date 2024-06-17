Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 218,313 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -631.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

