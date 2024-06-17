Golden Road Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,635 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,675,821 shares. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.