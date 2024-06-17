Golden Road Advisors LLC Makes New $950,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

