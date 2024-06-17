good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 193751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

good natured Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

See Also

