Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

