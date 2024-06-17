Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $15,840,000. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,294,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 568,888 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 50.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 544,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 500,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GHIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

