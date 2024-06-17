Greg W. Mcintosh Sells 13,923 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.74, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $89.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 419,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

