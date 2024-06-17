Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $131,511.17 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,296.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.65 or 0.00634505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00116288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00266298 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00040534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00073142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

