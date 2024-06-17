Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 64006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.