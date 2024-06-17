Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 64006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.02%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
