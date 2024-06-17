Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regis Acquisition Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,803,000 after buying an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,158,974 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

